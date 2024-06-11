Seriously injured
Young duo robbed child on playground
Desperate scenes took place on a playground in Feldkirchen on Monday evening. Two young Carinthians beat up a 13-year-old and robbed him of his jewelry. The man from Feldkirchen suffered serious injuries in the attack and had to be taken to hospital.
Disguised with a balaclava, a 14-year-old attacked the 13-year-old on the playground. He hit his victim several times in the face and upper body with his fist. "The masked man also threatened to kill the 13-year-old at knifepoint and forced him not to inform the police", according to the Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate.
Jewelry was stolen
While the 14-year-old from Feldkirch attacked his frightened victim, an 18-year-old from St. Veit demanded that the pupil hand over his jewelry. The Feldkirchner complied with the demand. Only then did the two perpetrators let go of the pupil and fled.
The entire incident was filmed by a friend of the 14-year-old.
"The injured 13-year-old ran home after the incident, where he was first treated by the ambulance and taken to Klagenfurt Hospital with serious injuries," said the police.
Shortly after the incident, police officers were able to locate and arrest the two perpetrators. They were taken to Klagenfurt prison by order of the public prosecutor's office.
