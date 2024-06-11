Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Seriously injured

Young duo robbed child on playground

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 16:06

Desperate scenes took place on a playground in Feldkirchen on Monday evening. Two young Carinthians beat up a 13-year-old and robbed him of his jewelry. The man from Feldkirchen suffered serious injuries in the attack and had to be taken to hospital.

comment0 Kommentare

Disguised with a balaclava, a 14-year-old attacked the 13-year-old on the playground. He hit his victim several times in the face and upper body with his fist. "The masked man also threatened to kill the 13-year-old at knifepoint and forced him not to inform the police", according to the Carinthia Provincial Police Directorate.

Jewelry was stolen
While the 14-year-old from Feldkirch attacked his frightened victim, an 18-year-old from St. Veit demanded that the pupil hand over his jewelry. The Feldkirchner complied with the demand. Only then did the two perpetrators let go of the pupil and fled.

Zitat Icon

The entire incident was filmed by a friend of the 14-year-old.

teilt die Landespolizeidirektion mit

"The injured 13-year-old ran home after the incident, where he was first treated by the ambulance and taken to Klagenfurt Hospital with serious injuries," said the police.

Shortly after the incident, police officers were able to locate and arrest the two perpetrators. They were taken to Klagenfurt prison by order of the public prosecutor's office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf