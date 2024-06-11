Ceasefire in Gaza?
Hamas wants to accept UN resolution
A multi-stage plan drawn up by the USA for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is now getting a strong tailwind. After the UN Security Council passed a corresponding resolution on Monday, Hamas also signaled on Tuesday that it would agree to the plan and negotiate the details.
At the same time, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri emphasized that the USA must ensure that Israel also adheres to the agreements. According to the Hamas representative, the government in Washington faces a real test in forcing Israel "to end the war immediately and thus implement the UN Security Council resolution".
Israel in favor of ceasefire "when war objectives are achieved"
However, a member of the Israeli government emphasized that there could be no end to the war until "all war objectives" had been achieved. These included the destruction of Hamas' military capabilities, the release of all hostages and ensuring that the Gaza Strip would not pose a threat to Israel in the future. "The proposal presented enables Israel to achieve these goals, and Israel will do so."
The resolution contains the three-stage plan for a ceasefire that US President Joe Biden presented on May 31 and described as an Israeli initiative. The text states that Israel has already accepted the plan. Israel and Hamas are called upon to implement the conditions "immediately and unconditionally".
Netanyahu's government is also at stake
The political survival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also at stake. Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners have threatened to topple the government if Israel implements the agreement supported by Biden. They see the agreement as a capitulation to Hamas. This has been even more true since the more moderate Benny Gantz resigned from the emergency government formed after the Hamas massacre on October 7.
