Affected person tells:
“I don’t know what to do next”
Sonja G. (62) is one of hundreds of people affected by the storm disaster who are looking at the ruins of their existence. She has to cope with 150,000 euros in damages. The "Krone" spoke to her about the drama.
The storm of the past few days struck Sonja G.'s house in Grafenschachen in the Oberwart district like a huge bolt of lightning. In an instant, heavy rain showers caused streams to form on the gentle slope in front of her property, which soon turned into a raging river that washed up huge tree roots, logs and debris in the previously well-tended garden.
Ground collapsed
The fence could not withstand the incessant impact. The ground collapsed along the foundation walls of the house, the holes outside and the living rooms inside quickly filled with water and mud. The water level rose. The heat pump gave up the ghost.
The consequences are terrible.
Hausbesitzerin Soja G.
Car lost in 2016
According to experts, she has to put up with €150,000 in repairs. The financial aid from the state and that from the insurance company, €10,000 in total, was just a drop in the ocean. "The flood in 2016 caused similarly expensive damage. I also lost my car back then," Sonja G. recalls with horror.
The helpfulness of the local residents gave her hope. This solidarity was felt again in 2018, she says. "The storms were just as bad then. But I was better prepared." But now the effects of the freak weather are even more devastating, says the 62-year-old.
"Means exhausted"
She is on the verge of tears. She spent 400,000 euros upgrading her home - all for nothing. Her house is now uninhabitable. "My financial resources are exhausted," Sonja G. explains. A friend helps her out with a roof over her head.
Community wants to help
Mayor Marc Hoppel offers comfort and encouragement: "We are in the middle of the clean-up work. We still have a lot to do over the next few weeks. The damaged dam has to be rebuilt."
Hoppel emphasizes that the municipality wants to support all those who have been hit particularly hard as much as possible. Sonja G. is still struggling to cope with the tense situation: "I don't know what to do next."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.