Poland bad news

ÖFB Group: Lewandowski misses Poland’s European Championship opener

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 15:00

Star striker Robert Lewandowski will miss Poland's European Championship opener against the Netherlands due to injury, and his participation against Austria in the second group match is currently uncertain. This was announced by the national association on Tuesday. According to the Polish team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski, the 35-year-old goal scorer suffered a torn muscle fiber in his thigh during the 2:1 victory in the last test match against Turkey on Monday evening.

Jaroszewski said on Tuesday that he could not play in Poland's European Championship opener against the Netherlands in Hamburg on Sunday. "We're doing everything we can to ensure Robert can play in the second game against Austria." The clash against the Austrian team will take place five days later on July 21 in Berlin.

Lewandowski played his 150th international match against Turkey, but had to be substituted injured in the 33rd minute. In an initial reaction, team boss Michal Probierz gave a cautious all-clear. Lewandowski's absence also hit the Poles so hard because the 2016 European Championship quarter-finalists currently have hardly any healthy strikers at their disposal.

Swiderski has a stroke of luck
Arkadiusz Milik of Juventus Turin had to withdraw from the European Championship last week due to a knee injury. Karol Swiderski of Hellas Verona was also injured against the Turks when he twisted his ankle while celebrating his goal to make it 1:0. "In the case of Karol Swiderski, the examination revealed a sprained ankle with no significant damage," said Jaroszewski. "After treatment, he should be able to return to full training within three to four days."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

