ÖFB Group: Lewandowski misses Poland’s European Championship opener

Swiderski has a stroke of luck

Arkadiusz Milik of Juventus Turin had to withdraw from the European Championship last week due to a knee injury. Karol Swiderski of Hellas Verona was also injured against the Turks when he twisted his ankle while celebrating his goal to make it 1:0. "In the case of Karol Swiderski, the examination revealed a sprained ankle with no significant damage," said Jaroszewski. "After treatment, he should be able to return to full training within three to four days."