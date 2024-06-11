Vehicles damaged after flooding – who pays?

Fully & partially comprehensive insurance - check policy, report damage immediately

With fully and partially comprehensive insurance, the insurance covers the repair costs and also the towing costs to the nearest suitable workshop. Depending on the insurance provider and contractual regulations, deductibles are also possible. The correct procedure is important for the insurance company to cover the costs: "The damage report must be made immediately. Documentation with photos, especially with all the details of the damage, is an advantage," says the legal expert. If someone else is responsible for the damage, it is advisable to name witnesses.