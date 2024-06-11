Only 21% Catholic
Muslims already the largest group in elementary school!
The latest data collection by the Department of Education on religious denomination at Viennese elementary school is quite something. Just six years ago, the majority of Vienna's pupils were Christian. But now Islam is the number one religion in the classrooms of the federal capital.
According to the latest survey of religious denominations, 35 percent of pupils in public elementary school are Muslim. 26 percent have no religious denomination. Only 21 percent are Roman Catholic. 13 percent of pupils are Orthodox. The official figures were presented on Tuesday morning by Deputy Mayor and Education Councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS).
Wiederkehr emphasized that faith is a private matter and that freedom of faith and religion is a very valuable asset. An intensive dialog is practiced in Vienna, which is an important part of our society and would accompany demographic change.
Living together in Vienna works well for the most part, but religious conflicts are on the rise.
At the same time, surveys show that Muslim young people in Vienna are not only significantly more religious on average, but also increasingly hold derogatory attitudes such as anti-Semitism, LGBTIQ hostility or a rejection of gender equality, according to the office of Deputy Mayor Wiederkehr.
Wiederkehr wants to abolish religious education
In view of these developments, the Neos politician is calling for a compulsory common subject "Living in a democracy" for all children from the first year of elementary school more than ever. Wiederkehr would therefore like to restart the discussion and remain very persistent. After all, the statistics on violence have risen in all federal states.
Naturally, criticism came from the Vienna FPÖ. Club chairman Maximilian Krauss announced massive resistance.
