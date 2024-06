Only heard good things

"I had a lot of contact with Janko beforehand and he only told me good things," said Zivkovic. His new club Al-Qurain is known for its fast and aggressive style of play. "In Kuwait, only two legionnaires are allowed per club. My aim is to make a difference with the club," hopes Zivkovic. Which could be easier with the European League triumph in the bag. "Winning this title was an incredible experience. As was the journey with Flensburg in general."