Fears after brain surgery
Emilia Clarke asked doctors to “let her die”
Apparently Emilia Clarke (37) wasn't very afraid of dying after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Worse was the worry that she could be fired from "Game of Thrones".
"Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke spoke about the consequences of her aneurysm in an interview. "All the insecurities you go to work with quadruple overnight," the 37-year-old told the Big Issue newspaper.
"Oh my God, am I going to get fired?"
One fear she had: "Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they don't think I'm capable of doing the job?" the British actress continued. This fear was so great that Clarke said she asked the doctors to let her die.
But the actress overcame the dark thoughts and returned to the set. In front of her colleagues and cameras, however, the fears came back. The British actress feared that a second brain aneurysm could burst from all the stress - and that she could die from the bleeding. But: "If I have to die, I'd rather do it live on television," she thought at the time.
"Deep loneliness" after aneurysm
After the injury, she felt a "deep loneliness". However, the illness also gave her "superpowers". Clarke played the dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy saga "Game of Thrones" (2011-2019).
After filming the first season in 2011, she was diagnosed with an aneurysm in her head - a blood-filled bulge in an artery. She spoke publicly about her health problems and the two life-saving brain operations in March 2019. In February 2024, she and her mother Jennifer Clarke were honored by Prince William for their commitment to people with brain injuries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
