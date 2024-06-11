Rangnick's predecessor
Franco Foda: “I’m not interested in that kind of thing”
Austria's 2021 European Championship team manager is traveling to the finals in Germany as a fan of the home national soccer team. Franco Foda is traveling to Berlin for the ÖFB team's final group match against the Netherlands on June 25 and hopes to see his former protégés reach the round of 16 on that day. Comparisons with his successor, however, do not interest the 58-year-old.
Despite the difficult draw, advancing to the knockout phase is feasible, Foda told APA. "The French are the group favorites, you have to assume that they will finish first. But anything is possible after that. If there are no more major injuries, we are perfectly capable of finishing second. And if you get through the group, a lot is possible."
Big leap for the young players
Under Foda, Austria's men's team made it to the round of 16 for the first time at a European Championship, where they only reached the final after extra time against the eventual European champions Italy. "Since then, the team has developed well, the younger players have made a leap," explained the German.
"I'm not surprised"
The former Sturm Graz mastermind also had high praise for his successor Ralf Rangnick. "He and his coaching staff are doing a very good job, everything harmonizes well. That's why we can expect something at the European Championship," said the current Kosovo national team coach. Foda also welcomed Rangnick's decision to use the injured David Alaba as "non-playing captain" at the tournament. "I'm not surprised that he's taking Alaba with him. He gives the team a lot of positive energy."
Foda described the fact that Xaver Schlager and Sasa Kalajdzic will not be available for the finals alongside Alaba as extremely painful. Nevertheless, the team is broad enough to compensate for the absences. The 58-year-old did not want to judge whether the current ÖFB squad is better than the 2021 squad. "The most important thing is the team spirit, and that's there."
Foda was in charge of the team from November 2017 to March 2022 and managed 27 wins, 6 draws and 15 defeats during this time. Under the former defensive player, the team managed to qualify for the European Championship, were promoted to League A in the Nations League and also won a test match against Germany. However, qualification for the 2022 World Cup did not go according to plan, and the collaboration was ended after the play-off semi-final in Wales.
"Good times" with Austria
Nevertheless, Foda still has fond memories of his time with the ÖFB. "I had a very good time with the national team, we weren't that unsuccessful. Unfortunately, we didn't perform as well in the World Cup qualifiers. But I really enjoyed working with the players, they always had a great attitude and were happy to join the team."
Foda is unperturbed by the fact that there has been a lot of talk since Rangnick took over that the team can now be more attack-minded. "I'm not interested in that kind of thing, I'm happy about the team's successes. Besides, you only have to look at the statistics - we were the team that won the most balls in the opponent's half at the European Championships. I never restricted anyone, but there are situations where you can't press high," explained the coach.
