Franco Foda: “I’m not interested in that kind of thing”

Foda is unperturbed by the fact that there has been a lot of talk since Rangnick took over that the team can now be more attack-minded. "I'm not interested in that kind of thing, I'm happy about the team's successes. Besides, you only have to look at the statistics - we were the team that won the most balls in the opponent's half at the European Championships. I never restricted anyone, but there are situations where you can't press high," explained the coach.