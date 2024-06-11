Role model USA
Police are equipped with this drug
The law enforcement agencies in the nine provincial police departments will be equipped with naloxone nasal sprays as required. The drug is used as an antidote for poisoning with opioids such as fentanyl and is part of the standard equipment of US police units.
In Austria, the Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that the units specializing in combating drugs will now also receive the spray vials.
50 times stronger than heroin
Fentanyl is considered to be around 50 times stronger than heroin and unintentional contact can have serious consequences - including respiratory arrest. "Inhaling large quantities is particularly dangerous," the ministry said. However, skin contact can also pose a risk under certain circumstances.
Most common cause of death among 18 to 49-year-olds in the USA
In the USA, which is plagued by the opioid crisis, the drug is now the most common cause of death for people between the ages of 18 and 49. The New York police, among others, but also numerous authorities from other US states therefore already have years of experience in dealing with naloxone.
The situation in Austria is different to that in the USA, as Daniel Lichtenegger, Drug Coordinator at the Ministry of the Interior and Head of the Central Office for Combating Drug-Related Crime at the Federal Criminal Police Office, explained. "But of course we want to be prepared so that we don't lag behind."
Project launched at the end of 2023
According to the Ministry of the Interior, naloxone sprays have therefore "already been purchased in all federal states" or are currently being procured. "The safety of police officers has priority in the field", a spokesperson explained the reason for the project, which was launched at the end of 2023.
The sprays are effective as an immediate countermeasure in the event of a pure opioid overdose, and their use is intended as part of first aid measures in emergencies. The police officers concerned had already been trained for this last summer by the Chief Medical Service of the Ministry of the Interior. "If the nasal spray is used, however, further care or treatment by emergency services is required afterwards," it said.
No specific figures are given
Specific figures for the sprays were not given due to "the needs-based procurement of the individual state police directorates". However, priority police stations are primarily to be equipped with Naloxone. In this context, the ministry mentioned, for example, the narcotics crime investigation units in the state criminal investigation offices (LKA) and the Federal Criminal Police Office, the task forces to combat street crime (EGS), offices at district level, forensic investigation units and access forces.
"The agent is stored at the police stations in accordance with the relevant storage instructions and carried as required during operations," says the ministry. However, it has not yet been used anywhere in Austria.
