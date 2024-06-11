"It always hit me"
Rooney admits freak-out: “I smashed everything”
Former England international Wayne Rooney has confessed to a freak-out on the sidelines of the 2016 European Football Championship in France. The former striker complains that he was singled out for doping control at every match. Finally, he blew his top.
"The strange thing was that I was selected for the doping test at every game of the tournament. I was furious. They say it was a random process, but somehow I got it every time," Rooney told The Times, explaining the background to his outburst at Euro 2016.
After the final and dramatic group game against Wales (2:1), the Englishman's emotions boiled over. He literally smashed up the testing room, Rooney admits: "One of the Welsh players was in there with me, I think Aaron Ramsey. I thought 'fuck it' and threw the TV away. Everything. I smashed everything."
This is what the punishment looked like
Of course, the outburst was not without consequences. "I got a bill for it. And another warning from UEFA," said the 38-year-old. England also suffered an embarrassing elimination in the round of 16 against Iceland. It was the last major tournament for the 120-time international.
Rooney has since tried his hand at coaching. So far, however, he has never been able to build on his success as a player. His last job was at the then English second division club Birmingham City until January 2024. He has now been unveiled as head coach of Plymouth Argyle for the 2024/25 season. First, however, he will follow the European Championship as a pundit.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.