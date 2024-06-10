"Dozens of cases"
Luxury watch manufacturer Rolex: employees harassed?
According to the Swiss trade union Unia, it is aware of various cases of harassment at the luxury watch manufacturer Rolex. Because, according to Unia, Rolex has also unlawfully dismissed victims of this harassment, the union now wants to take the case to the labor court. In a statement on Monday, Unia reported "dozens" of cases of harassment among employees at Rolex's headquarters in Geneva.
"For years, cases of repeated harassment have been reported to the union in the Rolex global service business department in Geneva," union secretary Alejo Patiño told Swiss media on Monday. Unia had received around 50 witness statements.
"Encountered blockades" at Rolex
The union had tried to find solutions with Rolex, but had "encountered blockades", it said. "At first, they completely denied everything," said Patiño. Rolex later agreed to an internal investigation and then an external audit. However, these investigations had not led to the measures demanded by the employees being implemented.
Around 15 employees then reported the situation to the cantonal labor inspection office (Office cantonal genevois de l'inspection et des relations du travail, OCIRT). The OCIRT then filed a request for compliance with the regulations.
Employees report years of harassment
At Unia's headquarters in Bern, employees told the media on Monday about a superior who had harassed them for years and spread a toxic atmosphere. The company had known about this, but had protected this employee. One former employee also reported that he had been dismissed after standing up to the harassment.
Because employees who wanted to take action against the manager had been dismissed, the union will file a complaint with the labor court for "abusive dismissal" by the end of the month.
Rolex: "Have taken the necessary measures"
When asked by the news agency AWP, Rolex stated that the company had "immediately taken the necessary measures to put an end to the situation" after discovering "dysfunctions" in one of its departments. "The measures taken led to a complete reorganization of the department concerned," a spokeswoman said.
Rolex had "made justified dismissals in accordance with its strict rules and informed the OCIRT," she added. The company is currently working actively with OCIRT on preventive measures and is doing everything possible to avoid such situations in the future.
