Pallitsch: “I achieved my dream goal”

That was a heart-stopping final, a real photo finish! Raphael Pallitsch finished sixth in the first heat of the 1500 meters at the European Athletics Championships in Rome in 3:44.29, which was enough to advance to the final! "That was a tactical run, I positioned myself very well. I always knew where I was, I had the situation under control. And I relied on what I could do!", said the Oggau native to the "Krone", "In the end, it turned out to be a hair's breadth. I achieved my dream goal - that's unbelievable and an unbelievable jubilation at the moment."