European Championships in Rome
Pallitsch: “I achieved my dream goal”
Raphael Pallitsch ran a heart-stopping final in the 1500 meters at the European Championships in Rome to reach the final on Wednesday.The 34-year-old is "wishing" for a good race and a top ten finish...
That was a heart-stopping final, a real photo finish! Raphael Pallitsch finished sixth in the first heat of the 1500 meters at the European Athletics Championships in Rome in 3:44.29, which was enough to advance to the final! "That was a tactical run, I positioned myself very well. I always knew where I was, I had the situation under control. And I relied on what I could do!", said the Oggau native to the "Krone", "In the end, it turned out to be a hair's breadth. I achieved my dream goal - that's unbelievable and an unbelievable jubilation at the moment."
The breakthrough has been achieved
This year, with his two records in Rehlingen (3:33.78) and Ostrava (3:33.59), Pallitsch made the final breakthrough that had been in the offing at last year's World Championships in Budapest. There he produced his first really great class time with 3:36.47 in the preliminary heat. And now, as a 34-year-old, he is in the European Championship final with 15 participants! After a protest, nine instead of six athletes were allowed to advance to the final heat due to a heavy fall in the second preliminary heat.
Before Pallitsch, the Austrian federation had only made three final appearances in the men's 1500 m - by Robert Nemeth, who was a sensational fourth in Athens in 1982, and twice by Andreas Vojta (eleventh in 2010 and tenth in 2012). Raphi's goal in the final? "To have a good race, to get the best possible result - the top ten!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.