FPÖ: Potential exhausted – or is there more to come?

There is great optimism in the House of Freedom

Vilimsky is not worried that voters might run away again in the coming months. "Quite the opposite. I am not afraid, but very, very hopeful that with the foundation we have now built and established, we can continue to expand this House of Freedom step by step. And that it is a constituency that is supported by critical and positive reform. We now want to bring this positive reform into the National Council elections," emphasized the blue EU top candidate on ORF on election night.