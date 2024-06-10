Across Britain
Pro-Palestine protesters vandalize bank branches
Pro-Palestine demonstrators have smashed the windows of 20 Barclays branches in London, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester and sprayed their facades with red paint and graffiti. The reason: the bank has "links to Israel's arms trade and fossil fuels".
A spokesperson for Palestine Action announced on "X": "Barclays is funding the crises of climate collapse and genocide in Palestine. Decades of polite campaigning, petitions, letter writing and lobbying MPs had failed beforehand.
"Bank is worthless"
They will "continue the escalation until Barclays lifts its finger and stops funding genocide and climate destruction". Compared to human lives, the bank is "worthless".
"Do not invest directly in companies"
A Barclays spokesman told the Daily Mail: "We provide key financial services to US, UK and European public companies that supply defense products to NATO and its allies." The bank does not invest directly in these companies.
The bank spokesperson went on to say that while they "support the right to protest", they ask that "activists do so in a way that respects our customers, colleagues and property".
The City of London Police said three men, aged between 34 and 45, were arrested on Monday morning in connection with damage to property in Moorgate "following a short pursuit". Many others in dozens more UK towns are believed to be still being sought ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
