“Maybe Verstappen will become a WWF ambassador”

A new episode of "Krone oder Kasperl"! This time the topics in the anniversary show with Michael Fally and Florian Gröger: the "200", Max Verstappen, the ÖFB national team, the upcoming European Championship, Carlos Alcaraz and Joel Schwärzler. The e-mail address for the "competition" mentioned in the program (referring to a Kogler smoke parody, in the video at around minute 12:40) is sport@krone.at