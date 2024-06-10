Blue success train rushes unchecked through Carinthia

SPÖ was able to save its last stronghold

But it is not only the People's Party that is licking its wounds after the EU elections. The Red Party also suffered a loss, even if it seems small compared to the ÖVP at 2.8 percent. But the SPÖ also suffered a drop of 4.9 percent in the otherwise strong district of Villach-Land. However, the Red Party suffered its biggest drop (11.3 percent) in the municipality of Zell. On the other hand, the Freedom Party made considerable gains there with 10.2 percent.