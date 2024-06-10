18,500 households involved
Rush on class action lawsuit against Amazon Prime Video
Thousands of households are taking part in a class action lawsuit against Amazon in Germany over the Prime Video streaming service. The register of lawsuits was opened on May 23, and 18,534 consumers have registered so far, according to the Saxony Consumer Advice Center.
Anyone who had an Amazon Prime subscription before February 5 can join the lawsuit. At the time, the streaming provider had given its customers the choice of watching advertising while streaming or continuing to stream ad-free for just under three euros more per month. According to the consumer advice center in Saxony, however, such changes are only possible with the active consent of customers, which is why it filed a class action lawsuit.
"Companies like Amazon are not untouchable. Even if the fight against such an influential provider swallows up a lot of resources, we are tackling it and taking a clear stance against such misconduct," explained Andreas Eichhorst, CEO of the Saxony Consumer Advice Center.
Registration in the register of complaints is possible at the Federal Office of Justice. The Saxony Consumer Advice Center also offers support. Amazon had already rejected the allegations at the beginning of the year and stated that it had fulfilled all legal obligations.
