Snow plow had to clear highway of hail

Clean-up work lasted until 10 p.m.

In the Angath-Langkampfen area, the A12 between road kilometers 6 and 14.4 was hit by heavy rain, storms and hail. "The Inntal freeway was heavily soiled in this section. Leaves and branches as well as several trees fell onto the hard shoulder and partly onto the road," said the police. There was hail up to ten centimeters high in the overtaking lane at the Angath freeway parking lot.