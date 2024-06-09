Who is ahead in Lower Austria?

ÖVP may have saved 1st place in Lower Austria

And this may indeed have turned out to be the case: according to initial trends, Bernhuber in particular is likely to have won the ÖVP many votes from the wider region. "In view of the poor forecasts, the trend shows a reasonable result," he says. Nevertheless, the party must now question itself. It quickly became clear that the ÖVP was in first place, at least in the black heartland of Lower Austria. However, official confirmation of this did not come until 11pm.