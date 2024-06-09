Came through a canal
Thieves dig hole to luxury jeweler in Rome
There was a spectacular break-in in the Italian capital on Sunday night. Criminals broke into the Bulgari luxury jeweler's store on the Via Condotti luxury mile in the heart of Rome through a hole in the floor.
Surprisingly, the thieves dug the hole themselves, as initial investigation results suggest. Once inside the store, the thieves barely had time to act. Nevertheless, they were able to snatch several jewels - the loot amounts to around 500,000 euros, according to Italian media reports.
The situation on site:
The blaring alarm went off immediately. Immediately afterwards, patrol cars arrived - but by then there was no trace of the group. It is suspected that the thieves also used the sewage system for their break-in.
Many questions still unanswered
The investigation is still ongoing. The video surveillance cameras on the street in front of the store are currently being examined. Via Condotti near the Spanish Steps is one of the most prestigious shopping streets in the world. This is where luxury brands have their stores.
