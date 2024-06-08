Strametz great European Championship 10th ++ Scandal in the Fuchs race!

Strametz: "You can't complain about that!"

In her semi-final, Strametz conjured up a great run on the track in 12.87 seconds. She improved her personal best of 12.92 seconds by five hundredths and moved a little closer to Beate Schrott's ÖLV record (12.82). With this brilliant performance, she just missed out on the hurdles final as a great tenth place at the European Championships - she was just four hundredths short of eighth place! Strametz commented: "Of course I'm over the moon with the time, and tenth place is already great. You can't complain about that. My form is good. I hope that I will now get a starting place for a few more big meetings."