Burgenland’s top winegrowers take part in the EURO

"The decision after the 2020 state election to focus on wine, tourism and culture was absolutely right. The strong Burgenland brand is the result," says a delighted Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. This is reflected in the economy. The export value of wine rose by three percent in 2023, and in the most important market, Germany, by as much as 15 percent. Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep is confident of victory: "Our winegrowers are success factors. The European Championships are just beginning, but the European wine champion is already clear."