Scoring goals in white and red
Burgenland’s top winegrowers take part in the EURO
A direct hit for the local winegrowing scene! Fine white and red wines from Burgenland will be served at all of our national team's European Championship matches in the German stadiums in Düsseldorf and Berlin. That would even be the case if Austria made it to the final.
Only five days to go before the EURO kicks off in Germany. After the last highly motivated preparation match against Switzerland (1:1), team spirit is dominating our country. The wine selection for Austria's games against France, Poland and the Netherlands is designed to reflect the national colors.
Spoilt for choice
Fine Pannonian wines will be served exclusively in the VIP sectors of the stadiums in Düsseldorf and Berlin. The caterer had a choice of 30 red and gold wines. A top-class jury selected the Grüner Veltliner from Michael Liegenfeld from Donnerskirchen and a Zweigelt from Erich Scheiblhofer from Andau for the special serving.
Tough competition
The decisive "pass" for this vinophile EURO hit before the first goal was scored was given by Burgenland Tourism Managing Director Didi Tunkel. The professional used his contacts and prevailed against tough competition. After all, brand rights are strictly regulated at UEFA tournaments. Only German wines were allowed in the VIP zones.
Final in sight
We can only hope that this red-white-red "playing strength" will be reflected in the matches of our national team. As long as the Ralf Rangnick team is in the competition, Burgenland wine can be served in the deciding matches. This applies right through to the final!
The cooperation between winegrowing and tourism is excellent. It took a lot of persistence, but the success proves us right.
Burgenland-Tourismus-Geschäftsführer Didi Tunkel
"The decision after the 2020 state election to focus on wine, tourism and culture was absolutely right. The strong Burgenland brand is the result," says a delighted Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. This is reflected in the economy. The export value of wine rose by three percent in 2023, and in the most important market, Germany, by as much as 15 percent. Wein-Burgenland chairman Herbert Oschep is confident of victory: "Our winegrowers are success factors. The European Championships are just beginning, but the European wine champion is already clear."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
