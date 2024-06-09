Duel for 2nd place
Austria faces a landslide election
If you ask pollsters for their predictions, one result is certain for the EU elections on Sunday: the FPÖ will win an Austria-wide election for the first time. The only question now is: how much will the blue party win? And: The ÖVP must tremble for second place.
If this prediction is realized in the ballot box, it would be a historic result that would also herald a turning point in domestic politics. For years, many citizens sympathized with the FPÖ, but its success at the ballot box often fell short of expectations. In other words, in the 2024 EU elections, the inhibition threshold to vote for the blue party could have fallen across the board. Depending on voter turnout, predictions range from 27 to 30 percent.
Despite the blue wave, ÖVP lead candidate Reinhold Lopatka has set his election target high: He believes in first place - although all polls predict a different result. What's more, the ÖVP needs a low voter turnout to finish second ahead of the SPÖ.
In the latest polls, the Black Party is in third place with 19 and 22 percent. There is a risk of a drop of 12 to 14 percentage points compared to the 2019 EU elections, which were heavily influenced by the Ibiza scandal.
When will things get dicey for Nehammer?
Although a third place would not lead to the replacement of Chancellor Karl Nehammer as ÖVP party leader and top candidate in the National Council elections, internal party discussions about the course of the ÖVP would certainly arise.
However, Nehammer had to send Lopatka into the race as an emergency solution. This is because EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg turned Nehammer down. Seen in this light, the ÖVP should not be surprised about third place if it nominates a colorless top candidate like Lopatka.
Forecasts for the SPÖ cannot be sold as a mega-success
The ardent European and SPÖ-EU front man Andreas Schieder seems to be able to confirm the result of five years ago or even improve it by a touch. In view of the affair and scandals surrounding the Green top candidate Lena Schilling, however, this cannot be sold as a mega-success.
Around a year ago, Andreas Babler was elected as the new leader of the SPÖ. His nimbus as a panacea against blue electoral successes has not yet materialized. "The SPÖ does not need to celebrate second place, if it achieves it. This is because the beer party will then compete in the national elections, which will primarily take votes away from the SPÖ," says political analyst Thomas Hofer.
Lena Schilling stabilized in the final spurt of the election campaign
Speaking of the Greens: Lena Schilling seems to have stabilized in the final spurt of the EU election campaign. Shortly after the accusations made by the "Standard", Schilling slipped to seven percent in the polls. In the past few days, her poll ratings have risen to ten to twelve percent.
NEOS benefit from the Schilling affair
The Pinks benefited from the Schilling affair. The NEOS apparently cracked the ten percent mark for the first time with top candidate Helmut Brandstätter. According to the polls, they are neck and neck with the Greens between ten and twelve percent. "The NEOS will also win votes from the ÖVP," says pollster Christoph Haselmayer.
In the EU elections, the wave of success in dark red of recent months will come to an end. The KPÖ lead candidate Günther Hopfgartner will achieve a meagre two to three percent and will therefore not enter the EU Parliament.
First projection at 11 pm
In any case, Austrians must prepare themselves for a long election night. Only when the last polling station in Italy closes at 11 p.m. can the first projections be officially presented. At 5 p.m. there is only an election forecast.
