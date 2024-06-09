Rockfall leaves landlords trembling ahead of the summer

"If business stays like this, we'll have huge problems!" say Philipp and Marie-Theres Essl from the country inn of the same name in Rührsdorf in the district of Krems. As reported, the Aggsteiner Straße (B33) in the Aggsbach-Dorf area in the district of Melk has been closed since Monday afternoon following a heavy mudslide. Fortunately, apart from one cyclist, there were no injuries. It is not yet possible to estimate how long the road will remain closed.