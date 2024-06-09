Road closure on B33
Rockfall leaves landlords trembling ahead of the summer
Due to the massive rockfall on Monday, the B33 near Aggsbach-Dorf in the district of Melk (Lower Austria) is closed. Restaurateurs on the right bank of the Danube in the Wachau are already feeling the aftershocks of the disaster - despite summer temperatures and wonderfully fresh chanterelles.
"If business stays like this, we'll have huge problems!" say Philipp and Marie-Theres Essl from the country inn of the same name in Rührsdorf in the district of Krems. As reported, the Aggsteiner Straße (B33) in the Aggsbach-Dorf area in the district of Melk has been closed since Monday afternoon following a heavy mudslide. Fortunately, apart from one cyclist, there were no injuries. It is not yet possible to estimate how long the road will remain closed.
Uncertain summer season for restaurants
A slap in the face for the numerous restaurateurs on the right bank of the Danube in the Wachau. "Something has to happen quickly - especially at the start of the season, the main access road to the region is blocked," rumbles innkeeper spokesman Mario Pulker.
The Essls felt the effects of the road block shortly after the accident. Last Thursday, the Wachau country inn even had to close due to a lack of reservations.
On one day, we had zero reservations and therefore even had to close. If business stays like this, we will have huge problems.
Other restaurants are also showing their empty guest gardens on social media. Despite the summer temperatures, guests have been staying away since the rockslide. "We urgently need a tourism-friendly solution!" is the tenor.
Accessibility
From Krems, the south bank can be reached as usual via Aggsteiner Straße. Arriving from Melk is also possible, a corresponding detour has been set up.
Rapid assistance for businesses
In view of the surrounding businesses, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner promised rapid assistance. "This road is an important traffic artery," said the head of the province. The aim is to find solutions quickly, especially for cycle tourism, as the south bank is frequented by around 12,000 cycle tourists per month in the high season.
The heavy rainfall this week also did not help the situation in the Wachau and called on numerous Florianis.
