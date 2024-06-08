Nothing to gloss over
Matthäus disagrees: “It’s all too positive for me”
With great difficulty, Germany's national soccer team was able to celebrate a 2:1 victory against Greece on Friday evening. Captain Ilkay Gündogan doesn't want to talk down the team's performance, but Lothar Matthäus disagrees.
"I don't see it as negative at all. I see it as a learning process," Gündogan analyzed to RTL after the final whistle. Words that Matthäus can only take a little from ...
"He knows you have to talk about it"
"That's all too positive for me. Even as captain, he has to find a critical word or two about it," the pundit said to Gündogan. "Of course you don't have to apportion blame. But he knows that you have to talk about it."
After the 0-0 draw against Ukraine, the second European Championship test did not go as expected either. The home side fell behind in the 33rd minute through Giorgos Masouras, and after Kai Havertz equalized in the 55th minute, Pascal Gross saved the victory for Germany in the 89th minute. It was the last game for Julian Nagelsmann's squad before the European Championship at home, and the DFB team will face Scotland in their opening game next Friday. By then at the latest, the learning process should be complete ...
