Matthäus disagrees: “It’s all too positive for me”

After the 0-0 draw against Ukraine, the second European Championship test did not go as expected either. The home side fell behind in the 33rd minute through Giorgos Masouras, and after Kai Havertz equalized in the 55th minute, Pascal Gross saved the victory for Germany in the 89th minute. It was the last game for Julian Nagelsmann's squad before the European Championship at home, and the DFB team will face Scotland in their opening game next Friday. By then at the latest, the learning process should be complete ...