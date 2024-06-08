Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Nothing to gloss over

Matthäus disagrees: “It’s all too positive for me”

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 10:49

With great difficulty, Germany's national soccer team was able to celebrate a 2:1 victory against Greece on Friday evening. Captain Ilkay Gündogan doesn't want to talk down the team's performance, but Lothar Matthäus disagrees.

comment0 Kommentare

"I don't see it as negative at all. I see it as a learning process," Gündogan analyzed to RTL after the final whistle. Words that Matthäus can only take a little from ...

"He knows you have to talk about it"
"That's all too positive for me. Even as captain, he has to find a critical word or two about it," the pundit said to Gündogan. "Of course you don't have to apportion blame. But he knows that you have to talk about it."

After the 0-0 draw against Ukraine, the second European Championship test did not go as expected either. The home side fell behind in the 33rd minute through Giorgos Masouras, and after Kai Havertz equalized in the 55th minute, Pascal Gross saved the victory for Germany in the 89th minute. It was the last game for Julian Nagelsmann's squad before the European Championship at home, and the DFB team will face Scotland in their opening game next Friday. By then at the latest, the learning process should be complete ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf