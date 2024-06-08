Fendrich and Silbereisen in a duet: “Great!”

Does that mean you two are performing a duet together?

Yes exactly, that's correct. We sing my song "Die, die wandern". We live in turbulent times. Many people have written to me and thanked me for this song because it has helped them through difficult times. I was very touched by that. Music has an important place in our lives. It is food for the soul, sometimes even a means of survival. This song came about thanks to my grandfather. He was actually always my best friend in my childhood and always gave me good advice. He once said: "Boy, if you get lost in the forest, don't sit under a tree and cry, but keep walking." It's a song that gives you strength and courage and also fits in with the "Schlagerbooom". I would never have imagined that this song would be so well received by the audience.