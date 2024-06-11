Because of CO2 emissions: Airport apron goes green

Rumors are swirling

A new market is developing for Rosenbauer in terms of airport fire fighting vehicles. "We are currently in the process of completing the development of the Panther electric," says Sebastian Wolf, CEO of the Leonding-based company, which has the rumor mill buzzing due to its upcoming capital increase. From Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz and Raiffeisen Oberösterreich to truck manufacturer Tatra: the race to acquire a stake in Rosenbauer is in full swing.