Opportunity for Rosenbauer
Because of CO2 emissions: Airport apron goes green
Who is joining Rosenbauer? The upcoming capital increase at the world's leading firefighting equipment supplier has the rumor mill buzzing. Apart from this, the company from Leonding (Upper Austria) is pushing ahead with the electrification of its fleet. In its sights: airports. They are also committed to sustainability.
How can flying become greener? This question is on the minds of aircraft manufacturers, airlines and, increasingly, travelers, even if the topic of "flight shame" has long since lost its importance.
The fact is: efforts and innovations are needed on many sides to make the aviation industry more climate-friendly. "The key to climate-friendly flying lies in CO2-neutral kerosene," says Julian Jäger, CEO of Vienna Airport.
The airport in Schwechat has been a CO2-neutral operation since last year. In addition to a photovoltaic system, the vehicles on the apron also contribute to reducing emissions. Munich Airport is committed to no longer releasing any carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere from 2035 at the latest and points out that the vehicle fleet is to be converted to electric drives.
The airports want to reduce CO2 emissions, they want to become CO2-neutral. Aircraft emissions are not taken into account here. It is about the energy supply, the buildings, airport-specific facilities and, above all, the vehicle fleet.
A new market is developing for Rosenbauer in terms of airport fire fighting vehicles. "We are currently in the process of completing the development of the Panther electric," says Sebastian Wolf, CEO of the Leonding-based company, which has the rumor mill buzzing due to its upcoming capital increase. From Stefan Pierer, Mark Mateschitz and Raiffeisen Oberösterreich to truck manufacturer Tatra: the race to acquire a stake in Rosenbauer is in full swing.
Every point must be reached within three minutes
This does not affect everyday life in the factories: The first prototypes of the new ARFF vehicle are being tested. "The sales launch is scheduled for this year," says Wolf. Acceleration plays an important role at airports; every point on the apron must be reached within three minutes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
