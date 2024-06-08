Big anniversary for the Saalachtal Passion Play

With us from the start

Peter Pechlaner, soon to be 80 years old and a former doctor from Lofer, played the High Priest Caiaphas at the premiere. Together with Fritz Holzer, then and now Josephus, he is still on stage in the pilgrimage church in St. Martin bei Lofer. "But this year could be the last time for me. Who knows how strong my voice will still be in five years' time," says Pechlaner. As Kaiphas, he is particularly reliant on it. "I need it this year in particular. Jakob Berka as Jesus is particularly aggressive this year."