"Loferer Passion"

Big anniversary for the Saalachtal Passion Play

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 18:30

In 1983, composer Cesar Bresgen launched the Loferer Passion. This year, one year late, one of the most famous passion plays in the country is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Peter Pechlaner has been a man of the first hour. He is one of only two remaining original actors from the first Lofer Passion Play in 1983. This Sunday and next Sunday, the play will be celebrating its belated 40th anniversary in the Maria Kirchental pilgrimage church. Pechlaner is back again, but the coronavirus pandemic has put paid to a performance in the jubilee year 2023.

With us from the start
Peter Pechlaner, soon to be 80 years old and a former doctor from Lofer, played the High Priest Caiaphas at the premiere. Together with Fritz Holzer, then and now Josephus, he is still on stage in the pilgrimage church in St. Martin bei Lofer. "But this year could be the last time for me. Who knows how strong my voice will still be in five years' time," says Pechlaner. As Kaiphas, he is particularly reliant on it. "I need it this year in particular. Jakob Berka as Jesus is particularly aggressive this year."

The work by composer and music researcher Cesar Bresgen is only performed in the Saalachtal every five years. On June 2, 1983 for the first time in the neighboring village of St. Martin in Lofer. Before that, only once in Bresgen's adopted home of Großgmain. Franz Michel, also part of the original cast, now heads the organization. 130 people are part of the ensemble. "There must have been a total of 15 to 20 rehearsals since March," says Michel. The musical accompaniment is in Dietmar Fröhling's hands. He coordinates the choir singers, orchestra and ensemble musicians. Almost all of the performers come from the local area.

Three generations take part in Passion
Formative scenes such as Judas' kiss and Peter's denial of Jesus are part of the oratorio. "My son Florian has now taken over my role as Peter," says Michel with a grin. "I'm getting older too, which is no longer ideal as a disciple of Jesus." And provision has also been made for the future - grandson Felix is already involved.

There are still tickets left for the dates on Sunday, June 9th and 16th at: www.loferer-passion.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
