Drivers despair
Simple tips for the dreaded hospital parking lot
Visitors have been despairing for months at the cashless parking lot at the Elisabethinen Hospital. The system is very complicated. The "Krone" took a look around and provides simple tips for exiting.
The plight of the new payment system at the parking lot of the Elisabethinen Hospital in Klagenfurt has been going on for a long time. As reported, payments are only possible without cash. A QR code had to be scanned with a smartphone.
This was introduced by the parking lot operator Goldbeck. Many people who have appointments or visits at the hospital have despaired. The system is very complicated. For many older people, it is therefore almost impossible to use the short-term parking zone.
The hospital is also unhappy about the situation, but no longer has anything to do with the process, as the parking lot has been sold. After some excitement, there is now an easier way to get out without stress.
Signs are to be ignored
There are still many signs in the area with instructions such as "Payment only possible by cell phone!" - But customers should ignore them. This is not true. The "Krone" will tell you how older people can also pay the fee more easily: Incidentally, the parking lot costs two euros per hour.
Entry is straightforward and the license plate is automatically recorded - drivers don't need to press a button and they don't get a ticket.
Entering the license plate number
After using the parking lot, drivers simply have to enter their license plate number at the pay station. The amount of the charge is then calculated. Finally, the amount must be paid directly at the machine with the ATM card. Drivers can then leave the parking lot.
There are still many complaints at the hospital. But Goldbeck does not want to make any more changes and expressly emphasizes that this is not a parking space for the hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
