Further uproar over S-Link survey

As reported, provincial legist Paul Sieberer considers the public consultation in the city of Salzburg on the S-Link to be unlawful. This should not have taken place in this form. The underground extension of the Salzburg local line through the provincial capital was one of the key issues for the SPÖ in the election campaign. As is well known, Mayor Bernhard Auinger intends to abide by the outcome of the planned public consultation next fall. If the citizens of the city are against the project, he will also stick to his position against the S-Link. "I find the assessment of the provincial legist strange," says Auinger, adding: "After all, the city will be financially burdened by the project."