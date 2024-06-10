Hand eczema: Water can also be poison for the skin!

The guild master of Viennese hairdressers brought up an aspect that is given far too little consideration: "When we think of a visit to the hairdresser, we associate beauty, style and the feeling of being pampered. But behind the mirror and the chic hairstyles lies another dimension of the hairdressing trade that has often received too little attention: hairdressers, as service providers close to the body, can also be important partners in the field of preventative healthcare. As they regularly work with their customers' scalps and hair, they can draw their attention to unusual patterns of hair loss, skin changes or other anomalies."