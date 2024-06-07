Sweet summer looks
Queen Maxima shows off her three beauty queens
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands loves to be the cock of the walk. On Friday, the monarch posed with his daughters and his wife Maxima for the traditional summer photo shoot at Huis ten Bosch Palace. And the four beauties proved that they not only have blue blood running through their veins, but that they are also real beauty queens.
Together with their daughters Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima presented themselves in the best summer mood.
The Dutch royals are all smiles in front of Huis ten Bosch Palace.
This is how pretty the Dutch princesses are
Queen Maxima cut a really good figure in her all-white look with a chic statement jacket. The Queen paired her simple look with pretty statement earrings. However, the real eye-catchers at the photo shoot in The Hague were the three daughters of the Dutch royal couple.
Princesses Ariane and Alexia wore cute summer dresses. While the youngest daughter of the royal couple opted for a simple white dress with small cut-outs, Alexia chose a peppy, tight-fitting dress in shades of brown. The princess, who is known for her good style, combined this with a brown blazer and matching boots.
Amalia, heir to the throne, opted for a beautiful white trouser suit for the summer photo shoot. She wore a dark blue blouse underneath. The princesses and the Queen all wore their curly hair loose.
It almost goes without saying that King Willem-Alexander was very happy to be photographed as the cock of the walk with this smart quartet. And even the weather played along: In pleasant summer weather in The Hague, posing for the royal family was clearly a pleasure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
