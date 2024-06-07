Attack with screwdriver was attempted murder

Video of the crime is available

"The summarized results of the investigation, including a video we have of the course of the crime, allow us to conclude that the accused intended to kill and would have done so if others had not intervened," explains public prosecutor Alois Ebner. Among other things, the victim suffered a stab wound to the lung, which was acutely life-threatening. The 44-year-old was taken by ambulance to Ried Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was subsequently cared for in the intensive care unit.