Indictment is ready
Attack with screwdriver was attempted murder
A 46-year-old Turkish man will soon have to answer to a jury in Linz for attempted murder. The man had stabbed his former business partner several times with a screwdriver. Only an emergency operation saved the victim's life.
Initially investigated for intentional grievous bodily harm, the public prosecutor's office in Ried has now brought charges of attempted murder against a 46-year-old man. On April 28, the Turkish man allegedly stabbed his former business partner ten times with a screwdriver in a pizza and kebab restaurant in Ried.
Video of the crime is available
"The summarized results of the investigation, including a video we have of the course of the crime, allow us to conclude that the accused intended to kill and would have done so if others had not intervened," explains public prosecutor Alois Ebner. Among other things, the victim suffered a stab wound to the lung, which was acutely life-threatening. The 44-year-old was taken by ambulance to Ried Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and was subsequently cared for in the intensive care unit.
Money problems as the motive for the crime
The motive is likely to have been a long-running dispute over money. "The motive for the crime was apparently money problems from a previous business relationship between the perpetrator and the victim, whereby the current accused felt he had been ripped off by the victim and was left with high debts that threatened his existence," said Ebner. The accused basically admits to the crime, but claims that he had no intention to injure or kill.
Life imprisonment possible
If convicted, the blameless defendant faces a prison sentence of ten to 20 years or life imprisonment. A date for the jury trial has not yet been set. The defendant's father-in-law was also present at the crime. He is said to have held the victim during the attack. However, the father-in-law is facing a separate trial for aiding and abetting the crime.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
