Trial dismissed! Alexander Zverev breathes a sigh of relief

Zverev's lawyers issued the following statement: "The criminal proceedings against Alexander Zverev have been discontinued today by the court with the consent of the public prosecutor's office, Ms. Brenda Patea as co-plaintiff and Alexander Zverev's defence lawyer. Alexander Zverev has agreed to this discontinuation via his defense lawyer, solely in order to shorten the proceedings - above all in the interests of their child. Alexander Zverev is still considered innocent. The dismissal does not constitute a finding of guilt or an admission of guilt. The legal presumption of innocence remains unaffected."