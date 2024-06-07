94 cattle killed
Animal drama in Attergau by no means an isolated incident
The shock is still deep-seated days later: after the animal drama in a small community in Attergau (Upper Austria), where the official veterinarian had a farmer's stables cleared and 94 cows and calves killed, the question now arises as to why people stood by for so long. This drama, which has now been uncovered, is by no means an isolated case ...
As reported, the farmer from Attergau has had to put up with a lot - and now he is facing even more: It is known that the farmer in his mid-50s is said to have let 104 cows and calves starve and thirst in his stables.
When neighbors reported him, it was already too late: the Vöcklabruck official veterinarian had the stables cleared and 94 animals emergency slaughtered. The difference to emergency slaughter: "With slaughter, the meat can still be used, but not with emergency slaughter," explains district governor Johannes Beer.
Farmer now faces a prison sentence
The farmer, who lives on and runs the farm with his almost 90-year-old mother, is now also facing criminal charges. The police and BH reported him to the public prosecutor's office for cruelty to animals, an offense that carries a prison sentence of up to two years. As bitter as it sounds, the farmer is ultimately facing prison.
Last year, the authorities in Upper Austria had to intervene a total of eleven times because animals were underfed. In nine cases, an animal husbandry ban was ultimately issued.
