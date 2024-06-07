Renovation accepted
First hurdle for skiing on the Kasberg overcome
Skiing on the Kasberg should be possible again next winter. The first (legal) step has at least been taken: the creditors have accepted the insolvent operating company's restructuring plan. Preparations for the next season are underway, but the operator sees a need for a new snowmaking system.
Creditors have accepted the restructuring plan in the insolvency proceedings for the Kasberg ski resort in Upper Austria. It must now be confirmed by the Wels regional court, but the operator company Almtal-Bergbahnen expects to be able to continue operations. Preparations for the coming winter season are already underway. The creditors are to receive a 20 percent share.
"Guaranteed snow is crucial"
Last winter, the Kasberg was operated on a temporary basis through a leasing solution. "We managed to break even and proved that the operation can function in this way," says Friedrach Drack, Managing Director of Almtal-Bergbahnen, to "Krone". But: "We know that snow reliability is crucial for the future." Drack therefore wants to invest in a modern snowmaking system to ensure four months of winter operation. The company is currently looking for a partner for this, and support from the state of Upper Austria is also important.
Financial problems
The family ski resort had been struggling with financial problems for a long time. In 2016, the state and four municipalities that took over the operation agreed to cover the operating company's losses of up to one million euros per year for ten years. In return, the state had demanded an overall tourism concept, but this failed due to the landowners rejecting summer operations. The result was insolvency in July 2023.
