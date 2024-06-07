First hurdle for skiing on the Kasberg overcome

"Guaranteed snow is crucial"

Last winter, the Kasberg was operated on a temporary basis through a leasing solution. "We managed to break even and proved that the operation can function in this way," says Friedrach Drack, Managing Director of Almtal-Bergbahnen, to "Krone". But: "We know that snow reliability is crucial for the future." Drack therefore wants to invest in a modern snowmaking system to ensure four months of winter operation. The company is currently looking for a partner for this, and support from the state of Upper Austria is also important.