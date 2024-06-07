Prosecution for bribery of former Prime Minister Nastase

On April 14, 2004, the Romanian state acquired software licenses for the equivalent of almost 50 million euros. According to the indictment, "numerous lobbyists and decision-makers of the Romanian state had previously demanded the payment of 'commissions'" - which had been promised by the defendants and some of which had allegedly been paid: According to the Vienna StA, among others to Adrian Nastase, the former Prime Minister of Romania, as well as several of his ministers!