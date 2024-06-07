Former prime minister bribed?
Prosecution for bribery of former Prime Minister Nastase
According to the public prosecutor's office in Vienna, five Austrians defrauded the Romanian state of 14 million euros. In a few days, the trial will begin for allegations dating back decades.
An explosive trial involving embezzlement and bribery starts on June 11 in Vienna's Landl district. The Vienna public prosecutor's office is bringing charges against five Austrians - four men and one woman aged between 54 and 63 - for an alleged crime that took place twenty years ago and in which the highest political circles are said to have been involved.
Background: Until the early 2000s, the Romanian public administration used its computer software without the appropriate licenses. In order to change this situation, a contract was to be concluded with a partner of the software company. Romania found what it was looking for at a company in Vienna, where the defendants were involved in the mega deal in various roles.
The crime was committed twenty years ago. This is a huge burden for all those involved.
Anwalt Harald Schuster
On April 14, 2004, the Romanian state acquired software licenses for the equivalent of almost 50 million euros. According to the indictment, "numerous lobbyists and decision-makers of the Romanian state had previously demanded the payment of 'commissions'" - which had been promised by the defendants and some of which had allegedly been paid: According to the Vienna StA, among others to Adrian Nastase, the former Prime Minister of Romania, as well as several of his ministers!
My client only worked as a banker and was convinced that everything was legal.
Anwalt Rudolf Mayer
The presumption of innocence applies. The alleged bribes amounting to around 14 million euros are said to have been "hidden" in the contract price. Money was allegedly paid to the respective decision-makers in the form of kickback payments via dummy companies.
25 witnesses, six trial days scheduled for the time being
Unusual: one of the defendants had his last hearing in 2013, now the indictment has arrived. And: according to reports, no proceedings are pending in Romania. Six trial days have been scheduled for the time being and 25 witnesses have been summoned. The defendants are represented by well-known defense lawyers, such as Rudolf Mayer and Harald Schuster.
