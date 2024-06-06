Heavy rain, lightning
Heavy thunderstorm: Vienna belt flooded
A heavy thunderstorm hit the capital city of Vienna on Thursday evening. The Gürtel was flooded.
The sky over Vienna darkened at around 9 pm. Accompanied by bright flashes of lightning, huge masses of water poured over the city.
Traffic jam due to traffic light failures
On the Gürtel, the road turned into a waterway within minutes. As a number of traffic lights were also out of action, there was an immediate traffic jam.
Courageous drivers
Courageous drivers even jumped out of their vehicles and acted as "thunderstorm inspectors" to try to calm and regulate the traffic.
Heavy lightning
Within an hour, the thunderstorm turned into continuous rain. The fire department, ambulance service and police were in constant use throughout the night. Lightning could also be seen over Vienna.
Weather remains unstable
The weather in Austria will remain unsettled in the coming days. It will be particularly hot at the weekend with temperatures of up to 29 degrees, as forecast by Geosphere Austria on Thursday. Thunderstorms are also possible again. Temperatures will drop a little from Monday, but highs of up to 24 degrees are still possible.
Thunderstorms possible again on Friday
Spring clouds will develop quickly on Friday morning, with the first showers in the west. Otherwise, the morning will bring dry and sunny weather. In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will develop again from the mountains, with the main focus in the south-east of the country. Moderate westerly winds will blow on the northern side of the Alps, otherwise it will be lightly windy apart from thunderstorms. Early temperatures are expected to range between eleven and 17 degrees, with daytime highs rising to 23 to 28 degrees.
