Heavy thunderstorm: Vienna belt flooded

Thunderstorms possible again on Friday

Spring clouds will develop quickly on Friday morning, with the first showers in the west. Otherwise, the morning will bring dry and sunny weather. In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will develop again from the mountains, with the main focus in the south-east of the country. Moderate westerly winds will blow on the northern side of the Alps, otherwise it will be lightly windy apart from thunderstorms. Early temperatures are expected to range between eleven and 17 degrees, with daytime highs rising to 23 to 28 degrees.