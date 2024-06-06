After the knife attack
Following a knife attack on an anti-Islam movement in the German city of Mannheim in which a police officer died, the far-right Identitarian movement demonstrated in Vienna's city center on Thursday. Around 100 people gathered in a park near the German embassy. The rally was held in solidarity with the German Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger, who was injured in the attack, the organizers announced in advance.
At the rally, around 100 participants waved red-white-red Austrian flags.
"Remigration is homeland security"
Slogans such as "Remigration is homeland protection" could be read on unrolled banners.
Next to the lettering were pictures of airplanes; an unmistakable symbol for deportation flights. Some of the participants were masked, and press photographers were repeatedly blocked from seeing the rally with the help of umbrellas.
One of the core demands of the Identitarian movement to the governments in Austria and Germany is the start of so-called "remigration". In right-wing and far-right circles, this is understood to mean that people with foreign roots should be expelled or deported en masse. Even if they have lived in Austria for a long time or have an Austrian passport.
Secret meeting of right-wing extremists the previous year
The former leader of the IB, Martin Sellner, was one of the speakers at a secret meeting of right-wing extremists in Potsdam in November 2023, at which the mass expulsion of people with a migration background from Germany is said to have been discussed.
Counter-demonstrators in Vienna city center
Originally planned in front of the German embassy, the rally moved to Schillerpark near the Academy of Fine Arts. There, beyond the police cordons, a counter-demonstration developed that continued to grow in numbers. Students piled several stereo systems on top of each other at the entrance to the Academy of Fine Arts and tried to drown out the Identitarian rally.
Discussion about deportation flights
The background to the rally was an incident in Germany last week. On Friday, a 25-year-old man of Afghan origin attacked an event critical of Islam in Mannheim with a knife. He injured several people, including a 29-year-old police officer. The latter succumbed to his serious injuries on Sunday. The case has triggered a debate in Germany about relaxing the ban on deportations to Afghanistan.
