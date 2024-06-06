Café, inn and co.
New life is finally being breathed into an old hotel
New life is being breathed into the somewhat run-down Hotel Obir in Bad Eisenkappel: The building has found a new owner. Work is already underway and there are plans to make the building in the heart of the climatic health resort shine again.
The Hotel Obir building, which was opened in 1977, was built according to plans by Ilija Arnautović. The monstrous building, which last belonged to an Italian family, has stood empty in the heart of the climatic health resort for over 20 years. Only the "Hotel Obir Reception" exhibition, where the entire premises were filled with art, brought the hotel out of its slumber over ten years ago (2003).
Vet has bought hotel with outbuildings
Now life is finally returning. Last fall, Miklauzhof vet Richard Piroutz, who also turned the former brewery in Sorgendorf near Bleiburg into a real gem, bought the building.
"Not only that, but he also owns two outbuildings, which have already been demolished," says his spokesman Gerhard Visotschnig, former mayor of Neuhaus. He gives the hotel project the working title "Eisenherz".
Apartments, offices and tourism center
Offices are to be built on the first two floors of the multi-storey hotel and ten barrier-free apartments on the floors above. "There will also be a restaurant and a coffee house," says Visotschnig. However, the core of the building, where a hall is also integrated, is to remain as it is. The municipality has received an offer to move in.
Mayor Elisabeth Lobnik: "There is an offer to use the original hall. The municipality is currently examining whether it makes sense and is affordable for us." The municipal council will also be discussing this.
The owner has also made offers to the police, who are looking for accommodation as they need to move out of their current location, and the stalactite caves, which have a headquarters opposite. Visotschnig: "The hotel could also become a central contact point for tourism services such as stalactite caves, hikers, cyclists and climbers." As soon as this has been clarified, construction work should continue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.