There’s only noise on stage in Mattsee

The last few years at Mattsee Castle have been turbulent: the former tenant of the castle, "Mattsee Gastronomie GmbH", had to file for insolvency in January 2023. The coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns were cited as the reason for this. However, it was not only the gastronomy that suffered, but also the culture. After all, the site was a popular venue for events such as the Diabelli Summer and the Schlossbergspiele. Both events are returning to the castle this year.