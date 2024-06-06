Premiere with Mitterer
There’s only noise on stage in Mattsee
With the change of tenant in the historic castle, cultural life has also returned after a break of several years.
The last few years at Mattsee Castle have been turbulent: the former tenant of the castle, "Mattsee Gastronomie GmbH", had to file for insolvency in January 2023. The coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns were cited as the reason for this. However, it was not only the gastronomy that suffered, but also the culture. After all, the site was a popular venue for events such as the Diabelli Summer and the Schlossbergspiele. Both events are returning to the castle this year.
There is still noise, but from now on only on the stage. This summer, the Schlossbergspiele are presenting a turbulent comedy by Felix Mitterer. "Krach im Haus Gott" is being staged this year by Helmut Vitzthum.
In it, God calls Jesus the Son, the Holy Spirit and Satan together to negotiate the future of humanity, which is far from blameless, in the last judgment. But even before a decision is reached, the fundamentally different characters themselves become entangled in earthly and intimidating conflicts. "The humor is not lost in the play, but it is still very thought-provoking," explains Vitzthum.
Star author Felix Mitterer, on the other hand, did not have to think long - he has already confirmed his visit on the day of the premiere, August 1. This means that there are only 208 seats left on the open-air stage for the opening day. A total of nine performances will be staged this year.
So that the audience doesn't have to enjoy the culture on an empty stomach, there is the opportunity to have dinner in the castle beforehand on Thursdays and Sundays. Reservations are requested in advance. The focus of the gastronomic offer under the new castle manager Frank Reichle: it has to be seasonal and regional.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
