Gaza aid workers: “Afraid of being next”

The fighting in the Gaza Strip and other areas in the Middle East continues and the humanitarian suffering is increasing. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) opened a field hospital in Rafah on May 14, 2024 together with eleven national Red Cross societies. krone.tv spoke to Hisham Mhanna, who has been working for the ICRC since 2019 and lives in Rafah, about the situation on the ground.