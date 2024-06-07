Lifeguards: dream job or lightning rod?

Outdoor pool must remain closed

Lifeguards are being sought in many places, and a number of bathing oases have even had to stop their search without success. Lochen am See and Schönau/Mühlkreis started the season without a permanent lifeguard, while the outdoor pool in Obernberg/Inn is still closed. The pool attendant there is absent due to illness and no replacement has been found. "But anyone interested can contact the municipal office," says Mayor Martin Bruckbauer (BOMB). In most cases, pool attendants are employed by the municipalities and their salaries are based on the Upper Austrian municipal classification regulations.