Lifeguards: dream job or lightning rod?
Lifeguards are desperately needed in many places in Upper Austria, the "OÖ-Krone" knows the tasks involved in the job. Because it's not just about the safety of swimmers. After the brutal attack in Perg, the local "Badewaschel" is still on sick leave.
They usually only appear when people are in danger of drowning. However, their area of responsibility is much wider: lifeguards not only look after the safety of swimmers, but are also responsible for water quality and building technology. Recently, however, the profession has been in the headlines several times.
Jumping over the turnstile
A case that took place at the Perger outdoor pool in mid-May caused a stir: a 14-year-old allegedly beat the lifeguard (68) there with his fists until he was ready for hospitalization and threatened him. Prior to this, the boy - who was banned from entering the facility - had simply jumped over the turnstile at the entrance. The situation was completely different last summer at the outdoor pool in Steyr.
Training and payment
- Pool attendants are trained in courses offered by the WIFI, for example. The training ranges from pool supervisors for small facilities to lifeguards for large facilities.
- In addition to pool hygiene and water treatment, communication and complaint management are also taught.
- Interested parties must have at least a 16-hour first aid course and a helper's license.
- Most pool attendants are employed by the local authorities. Their pay is based on the Upper Austrian municipal pay scale.
A video with almost unbelievable scenes circulated on social media: A pool attendant kicked a bathing guest off the diving platform. This case even ended up in court. Although the accused was acquitted of the charge of coercion, his employment was terminated by mutual agreement.
Outdoor pool must remain closed
Lifeguards are being sought in many places, and a number of bathing oases have even had to stop their search without success. Lochen am See and Schönau/Mühlkreis started the season without a permanent lifeguard, while the outdoor pool in Obernberg/Inn is still closed. The pool attendant there is absent due to illness and no replacement has been found. "But anyone interested can contact the municipal office," says Mayor Martin Bruckbauer (BOMB). In most cases, pool attendants are employed by the municipalities and their salaries are based on the Upper Austrian municipal classification regulations.
A union member criticizes this in a relevant magazine: "You have to put up with a whole day on your feet, sometimes in temperatures of over 30 degrees, plus weekend and public holiday duties. You can't be afraid of conflict either, because not all bathers are funny". Fair pay is required, "otherwise we'll soon run out of staff."
