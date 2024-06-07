Irritating incident
“Tying up” at the operating table: Was a colleague tortured?
An irritating incident at Hall Hospital in Tyrol has now led to legal proceedings: Were four nurses just exaggerating a "joke" or was a colleague actually tortured?
Deprivation of liberty and aggravated coercion plus grievous bodily harm - these are the charges facing four now suspended nurses (aged 31, 45, 48 and 50) at Hall Hospital in Tyrol. On the first day of the trial, they pleaded not guilty.
"Exercise" with the surgical assistant
What had happened? At the end of February of the previous year, a complex operation was scheduled and the patient's position was to be practiced on the surgical assistant. "We laughed about it in a collegial manner," explained the first defendant.
We laughed in a collegial manner.
Der Erstangeklagte zum Vorfall
Clear drawings and photos
The woman was then restrained with straps and held down for around 15 minutes - even when she no longer found it "funny". The third defendant is also said to have drawn an anus and a vagina on the victim's work trousers with a sharpie pen. Photos were then also taken in this degrading situation.
Woman unable to work afterwards
The fact alone that the woman was on sick leave for a long time afterwards with post-traumatic stress syndrome showed that it was no joke, the public prosecutor pointed out. In fact, the expert witness attested to a depressive disorder. The experiences in the operating room were certainly likely to have triggered it.
"Own humor" in the operating room
The defense, on the other hand, does not see a "sensitive victim", but rather that the colleague had often been involved in crude jokes up to that point. There was sometimes a "humor of its own" in the operating theatre. The trial at Innsbruck Regional Court was adjourned for the time being for further questioning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.