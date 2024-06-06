Partially confessed
Defendants bring baby to IS trial
Four young Upper Austrians have been on trial at Linz Provincial Court since Thursday morning for allegedly spreading IS propaganda on social media, recruiting members offline and setting up a private mosque for Islamists in their rented apartment. All four have only partially confessed.
Four young Upper Austrians are alleged to have glorified the Islamic State on social media, recruited new members offline and set up a mosque for extreme Islamists in the rented family apartment. An Iraqi (16), a Russian (17), a Croatian and his Austrian wife under Islamic law (both 19) had to answer for this at the Linz Regional Court on Thursday.
Big crowd
The trial attracted a great deal of media interest and the courtroom was also well filled. At the same time, a large quantity of crystal meth and a cheque card knife were discovered at the entrance gate - but neither of these finds were connected to the trial in the "61er", the Linz jury courtroom.
Not fully confessed
None of the four defendants fully confessed and all of them denied parts of the extensive and punishable charges. All but the 19-year-old had no criminal record; she had already been convicted of membership of a terrorist organization and damage to property at the beginning of 2023.
Not to be taken seriously?
The 16-year-old first defendant, an Iraqi born in Greece, described how he became increasingly radicalized by videos on social media, mainly Instagram and TikTok, until he finally ended up listening to the sermons of an Islamist who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Austria. The fact that he and his co-defendants had only made fun of the content, for example by re-enacting a beheading video just for fun and irony, met with little understanding from the judge.
Family fled because of Islamists
The 16-year-old also reported on his about-turn: it was only after the first search of his parents' home that they told him that they had fled Iraq because his grandfather and uncle had been killed by Islamists. They were also shocked by his radical "role models" and their views and made it clear to him that these organizations were only interested in recruiting young people for their inhumane purposes. He then distanced himself from the scene and the two 19-year-olds.
Baby noises in the jury courtroom
Due to a lack of childcare in the prison and court, the young son of the two 19-year-old defendants also found himself in the dock until the young mother and her child were temporarily released into an adjoining room.
Longer than expected
Due to the very extensive indictment, several witnesses, including a young man from St. Pölten who had already been convicted, the trial dragged on. It is questionable whether a verdict can be expected on Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
