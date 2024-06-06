Defendants bring baby to IS trial

Family fled because of Islamists

The 16-year-old also reported on his about-turn: it was only after the first search of his parents' home that they told him that they had fled Iraq because his grandfather and uncle had been killed by Islamists. They were also shocked by his radical "role models" and their views and made it clear to him that these organizations were only interested in recruiting young people for their inhumane purposes. He then distanced himself from the scene and the two 19-year-olds.