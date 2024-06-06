First insight
Bruckner opera “Der Findling” plays in the church
It couldn't be more unusual: On Friday, June 7, the opera "Der Findling" will have its world premiere in the Old Cathedral in Linz. The production by the Linz State Theater with the Bruckner Orchestra is a scenic and musical search for clues that leads deep into the "heart chamber of Anton Bruckner". The "Krone" provides first insights.
Although the opera "Der Findling", which revolves around Anton Bruckner, is a production of the Landestheater, it takes place in a new, unusual venue, namely the Old Cathedral, also known as St. Ignatius Church.
Bruckner worked here as the cathedral organist, the "genius loci", says artistic director Hermann Schneider, who wrote the libretto. From here, "Bruckner moved from liturgical to secular music. That was a crucial basic idea of music and text."
With monitors and other conductors
The church space presents great challenges in terms of acoustics. The musicians of the Bruckner Orchestra sit in the gallery, while the singers perform in the chancel or on a catwalk. With around 150 performers, monitors and additional conductors have to be used to coordinate performances. In addition to the singers and musicians, the choir, a children's choir and the dance ensemble also take part.
Commissioned work survives death
The opera, which was begun by German composer Franz Hummel (1939-2022), was completed by his wife Susan Oswell, also a composer. "I felt it was a lifesaver," she says, still saddened by his death. But "music is a living source, it always flows."
Markus Poschner conducts the opera, which will be "a bridge to the deepest heart of Bruckner's music".
A church as theater?
There will only be four performances of the production. When installing the performance areas, consideration had to be given to the protection of historical monuments, but also to active church congregations. Church rector Slawomir Dadas recalled the close connection between church and culture, and in particular the relationship between the Jesuits and theater, especially in Linz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
