Storm alarm! Why supercells are dangerous

Cyclone alert in Istria, dramatic flooding in southern Germany with fatalities, land under water in parts of Austria too. And, unfortunately, that's not the end of the storms - (more) supercells are threatening to sweep over us these days. Not unusual per se: "Around ten percent of all thunderstorms are supercells," says climate researcher Georg Pistotnik from Geosphere (formerly ZAMG), immediately explaining what these threatening weather phenomena are all about.