Long closure looms
Parkbad has to be closed after PFAS alarm
A cold shower for the municipality of Bad Goisern! During a water quality check by the AGES (Agency for Health and Food Safety), PFAS contamination was detected in the park pool. The swimming pool had to be pumped out and filled with tap water from the water cooperative.
On the urgent recommendation of the Gmunden district authority, the leisure oasis in Bad Goisern must be closed. The chemical PFAS was detected in the pool water. It is difficult to estimate when the Parkbad will reopen. Mayor Leopold Schilcher expects it to be closed for at least ten days.
Parkbad has its own well
Around 1500 cubic meters of water, which the Parkbad drew from its own well, will have to be pumped out and replaced with tap water from the Goisern water cooperative. "The EU limit value for PFAS in water is exceeded three to four times over at the Parkbad fountain," says local chief Schilcher, regretting the inconvenience caused by the closure. At the same time, he emphasizes the importance of the investigation: "I regret the incident, but on the other hand I am glad that this investigation was carried out in order to be able to guarantee safe bathing operations before the start of the bathing season."
How the PFAS got into the fountain is still completely unclear. Schilcher: "It appears that old contamination is now coming to light." PFAS are water-, grease- and dirt-repellent as well as chemically and thermally very stable. They are therefore also referred to as "eternity chemicals". Due to their properties, they are used in numerous consumer products such as cosmetics, cookware, paper coatings, textiles and ski waxes.
No drinking water problem
Schilcher cannot say whether neighboring wells are also affected. However, there is no drinking water problem: "All households get their tap water from the water cooperative."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.