Parkbad has to be closed after PFAS alarm

Parkbad has its own well

Around 1500 cubic meters of water, which the Parkbad drew from its own well, will have to be pumped out and replaced with tap water from the Goisern water cooperative. "The EU limit value for PFAS in water is exceeded three to four times over at the Parkbad fountain," says local chief Schilcher, regretting the inconvenience caused by the closure. At the same time, he emphasizes the importance of the investigation: "I regret the incident, but on the other hand I am glad that this investigation was carried out in order to be able to guarantee safe bathing operations before the start of the bathing season."