Bitter defeat
Red Devils could not fulfill their title dream
Very bitter! HC Hard was beaten 30:31 (13:16, 27:27) in overtime by HC Linz in the third and deciding final game, shattering the dream of an eighth HLA Champions League title.
The completely sold-out Sporthalle am See provided a fantastic backdrop for the decisive final game between HC Hard and HC LINZ, with the crowd getting into the mood long before kick-off and turning the Teufelsarena into a veritable cauldron.
But that was not enough for the Red Devils in the end. In a high-class game, Linz already had their nose in front. Hard fought back in the second period and Ante Tokic converted a seven-meter penalty 20 seconds before the final buzzer to tie the scores at 27:27 and take the Devils into overtime. The arena went wild.
Captain Dominik Schmid, who like Luca Raschle and Frederic Wüstner ended his career after the final, put his team ahead with a double (29:27). However, he then had to watch as Linz rallied once more and ultimately decided the duel in its favor.
"Our goal was to put everything on the board, play with courage, play forward and simply enjoy it together again today. I think we did that and then you can't blame yourself much in the end," said Schmid, "With a bit of distance, we can certainly enjoy it a bit more, but now, of course, the disappointment about the defeat prevails. Of course it's a shame to end the season like this, but I can still look back on my career and the season positively. I would like to thank our fans, it was pure goosebumps today. Such a backdrop is unparalleled in the whole of Austria. It was simply worthy of a final."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
